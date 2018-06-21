Musa Aman not expected to defend Libaran Umno chief post, source claims

A source said Musa is unlikely to defend his post. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, June 21 — Sabah Umno liaison chief Tan Sri Musa Aman is not expected to defend the post of Umno Libaran Division head in the party elections on June 30.

“No”, said a reliable source when asked by Bernama whether Musa would defend his post.

Sabah Umno has 25 divisions, namely Kalabakan, Tawau, Semporna, Silam, Kinabatangan, Sandakan, Batu Sapi, Libaran, Beluran, Ranau, Kudat, Kota Marudu, Kota Belud, Tuaran, Sepanggar, Kota Kinabalu, Putatan, Penampang, Papar, Kimanis, Beaufort, Sipitang, Keningau, Tenom and Pensiangan. — Bernama