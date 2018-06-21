Ayam Brand to contribute 2pc of June sales to Tabung Harapan

Ayam Brand is a beloved household name in Malaysia. — Picture via Facebook/AyamBrandMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Ayam Brand, a household name in Malaysia and Asia, will contribute two per cent from its total sales in June 2018 at participating retailers to the Tabung Harapan Malaysia.

In a statement, it said the initiative would encourage consumers to participate and contribute towards the fund at no additional costs to them as the contribution will come from their regular purchases of Ayam Brand products, which are free of preservatives and monosodium glutamate and certified halal.

Participating retailer chains include Aeon Retail, Aeon BiG, Econsave, Giant Hypermarket, Mydin Hypermarket, Sunshine Square, TF Value-Mart and The Store.

“Ayam Brand has been a part of the Malaysian life for 126 years. It is natural for us to step up when there is a need. We are happy to support Malaysia,” said its Malaysia Strategic Marketing Advisor, Nathan Deverre.

As at 3pm on June 20, 2018, the fund has received donation amounting to RM89.127 million, according to the Ministry of Finance’s official Twitter site. — Bernama