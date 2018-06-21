Government bars ministers, deputy ministers from issuing support letters for projects

Maszlee said the PM had backed the decision at a Cabinet meeting. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, June 21 — The Cabinet has banned ministers and deputy ministers from issuing support letters for any tenders and proposals, Education Minister Maszlee Malik revealed today.

“Among the decisions made by the Cabinet, which the prime minister is supposed to announce later, are ministers and deputy ministers will not be allowed any longer to release support letters for any tenders and proposals. This is to enable good administration.

“This kind of practice was widespread before, resulting in a lot of power abuse,” Maszlee told the press today.

