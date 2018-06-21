Municipal council to compensate family of Melaka woman killed by tree branch

MELAKA, June 21 — The Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council (MPHTJ) is prepared to compensate the family of Intan Syahira Ahmad Safri who was killed by a falling tree branch at Jalan Ayer Keroh Lama, Bukit Beruang here yesterday.

MPHTJ president Mahani Masban said the compensation would be processed after the family lodged a police report to facilitate further action.

Intan Syahira , 23, was riding to work on her motorcycle when a branch from a 20-year-old tree by the road side snapped and fell on her.

“We are still waiting for the probe on the cause of the incident and so far, what we know is that a branch from a tree in an area under the jurisdiction of MPHTJ snapped and fell on her,” she told a press conference which was also attended by the state executive council (exco) member in-charge of Communications, Multimedia, Youth Development and Sports, Kerk Chee Yee.

Mahani refuted claims on poor maintenance of three by MPHTJ.

Following the incident, she said MPHTJ would focus its maintenance of trees at three risk areas, namely Ayer Keroh, Taman Bukit Katil and the area near the Melaka Zoo.

Meanwhile, Kerk advised the public to report to the local authority in their respective areas on the presence of trees at risk of collapse or with branches that might snap and fall. — Bernama