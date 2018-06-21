Wildlife park in Sabah to stay, animals are not starving, says Sabah deputy chief minister

The Lok Kawi Wildlife Park’s animal exhibits consists of 80 per cent rescued wildlife.

KOTA KINABALU, June 21 — Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Christina Liew has said “no” to the proposal to move the Lok Kawi Wildlife Park here, but instead said there should be plans on how to improve the 280-acre park.

Liew, who visited the park today, said that there was no need for the proposed move to a piece of reserve land nearby, given the size of the current park, which is said to be the largest of its kind in South-east Asia.

“As far as I’m concerned, there is no need for such a move. It is just a matter of improving what we have, and planning for what can be done in the future. We will work on how to come up with funds to improve the park’s programmes. It will remain here for now,” said Liew, who is also deputy chief minister.

A proposal was mooted a few years ago to move the Lok Kawi Wildlife Park, some 20km from here, to Sugud, where it will have about 10 times more space.

The reason was that only 70 acres of the 280-acre park were being utilised due to the hilly terrain which also served as a water catchment area for the surrounding communities.

The area in Sugud is about 2,000 acres.

Liew visited the park following a report recently quoting non-governmental organisation Friends of the Orangutans Malaysia (FOTO) director Upreshpal Singh as saying that the animals were kept in deplorable and “heartbreaking” conditions, and that the park was not maintained.

Liew said that she was “overall satisfied” with the condition of the park, but added that she had ordered some improvements to be made as to the animals’ welfare and cleanliness of the park.

“But in relation to the allegations that have arisen, including that the animals are starving, I feel it is the contrary. Many of the animals are fat and quite clean.

“Some details I’ve asked the director to take care of, but otherwise, I’m quite happy with it,” she said.

Liew said that there were aspects of the park that she wanted to see improved, including the draining of ponds in the enclosures, the provision of fresh flowing water to the animals and better fencing, which would require more funds.

“But money will never be enough. We will do what we can to make this an attraction that we can be proud of, to showcase our endemic wildlife,” she said.

The park currently runs on some RM6.7 million per year, most of which goes towards food for the animals. It generates some RM1.5 million in revenue.

Although not high, the authorities have defended the amount, saying that the park acts as a transit centre for rescued animals.

“The amount received is not enough to cover expenses, but what is more valuable is the education aspect,” said park manager Rosa Sipangkui.