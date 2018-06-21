Allow media back into Perak state assembly hall, says former Speaker

Former Perak state legislative assembly speaker V. Sivakumar wants the new Pakatan Harapan administration to allow reporters back into the assembly hall during its sittings. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, June 21 — Former Perak state legislative assembly Speaker V. Sivakumar wants the new Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration to allow the media back into the assembly hall to cover future sittings.

The Batu Gajah MP, who held the post of Speaker from 2008 to 2009, said this would promote press freedom and allow reporters to provide fair and accurate coverage of the state assembly.

Sivakumar said since 2009, press members were not allowed to cover the assembly proceedings from the main assembly hall, where assemblymen were seated.

“I still strongly believe that the media should be allowed into the hall to cover the state assembly proceedings from all sides. They should go back to the way things were before 2009,” Sivakumar told Malay Mail today.

“That is what we call freedom of the press. If the press are not allowed to cover Parliament or state assemblies, then what is press freedom?”

Before 2009, Sivakumar said there were no limitations placed on media members sitting in the assembly hall.

This changed when the seat of power changed hands from then-Pakatan Rakyat to Barisan Nasional (BN) in 2009, following a political crisis caused by the resignation of three Pakatan Rakyat assemblymen.

Instead, the press were placed in a gallery one floor above the assembly hall. They were able to watch the proceedings through glass windows and a television screen, and could also hear the proceedings via a public-address (PA) system.

Sivakumar said this had to change, adding that he would bring this up with the new PH government and the eventual Speaker — who has yet to be appointed.

“I believe there is nothing to hide. The state assembly must be transparent and there must be coverage for both sides (of the political divide),” Sivakumar added.

“Of course, the administration will have to check where the press can be seated, and I will check this with them and the new Speaker when the time comes.

“The people must know what is going on in the state assembly, and in that sense, the press have to be given a place where they can cover the proceedings.”