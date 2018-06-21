You decide grading system, education minister tells varsities

Education Minister Maszlee Malik said the government is loosening its controls so universities will have more autonomy in managing their academic programmes. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, June 21 — Public universities in the country can now choose to continue the Integrated Cumulative Grade Point Average (iCGPA) grading system for its students if they so wish.

Education Minister Maszlee Malik said the government is loosening its controls so universities will have more autonomy in managing their academic programmes.

He said if the universities decide to stop iCGPA grading system, the government will channel funds to the institutions, to have their libraries subscribe to quality international journals.

“This will indirectly further encourage research initiatives and quality academic writing,” he added.

