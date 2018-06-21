IGP confirms reopening Altantuya murder case

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun says police will revisit the 2006 murder of Mongolian Altantuya Shaariibuu. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 ― Police will revisit the 2006 murder of Mongolian Altantuya Shaariibuu and forward its recommendation, if any, to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for action, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said today.

Her father Setev Shaariibuu flew to Malaysia earlier this week to push for a fresh probe after the Pakatan Harapan coalition that came into power promised a review of legal cases during the tenure of the previous Barisan Nasional led by Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“Police will conduct the investigation and refer it to the deputy public prosecutor,” Mohamad Fuzi was quoted as saying by news portal Malaysiakini today.

Setev filed a fresh police report at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters yesterday.

Attorney-General Tommy Thomas and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad this week in a bid to reopen the case on the 2006 murder

Both Dr Mahathir and Thomas both reportedly agreed that further investigations should be carried out concerning the murder of Altantuya, in the presence of newfound evidence.

In 2009, former police commandos Sirul Azhar Umar and Azilah Hadri were found guilty of murdering Altantuya in Mukim Bukit Raja in Klang between 10pm on October 19, 2006 and 1am on October 20, 2006.

Both men were released in 2013 on appeal, but the Federal Court reinstated their death sentence in 2015.

Sirul is currently under detention in Australia, where he fled prior to the Federal Court ruling.

Australia’s laws prevent the country from deporting Sirul as he will face the death sentence here.