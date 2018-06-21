Nurul Izzah to head new committee on technical and vocational training development

Nurul Izzah will head a new committee on the government's Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, June 21 ― Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar will be heading a new committee on the government's Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme, under the Education Ministry, its minister Maszlee Malik said today.

“This committee's role is to prepare a report to strengthen and upgrade the standard of TVET.

“YB Nurul Izzah is someone who is very concerned about TVET, and has discussed with me on how TVET can help youths compete for jobs and become entrepreneurs,” Maszlee said.

MORE TO COME