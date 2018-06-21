KLCC says may relook expansion after CEP states concern on glut

KLCC director and group chief executive Datuk Hashim Wahir speaks to reporters at Ilham Tower in Kuala Lumpur June 21, 2018. ― Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — KLCC Holdings Sdn Bhd could review its first-ever transport-oriented development project to see if it will worsen the oversupply of office space in the Golden Triangle.

KLCC Holdings Sdn Bhd director and group chief executive Datuk Hashim Wahir said the Council of Eminent Persons expressed such concerns during a briefing at Ilham Tower today.

“At the moment our spaces are fully occupied but the project is only expected to be completed by 2021-2022, if we were to undertake it.

“So the concerns on untaken office spaces is present,” he told reporters at Ilham Tower lobby today.

He was referring to an expansion of Suria KLCC via a mixed development project comprising retail, office spaces and hotel.

On April 12, it was reported that the project will ensure seamless link between the second line of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), believed to be Jalan Binjai station, to KLCC.

When asked if the Council’s comment would impose an immediate halt to the project, Hashim said the decision will only be made upon meeting with board of directors.

“As a master developer of KLCC, we are responsible to ensure the area is developed but at the same time mindful about the existing business environment.

“We are in the tendering phase now...yes, we will continue...until our board of directors make an informed decision after taking into account every view,” he said.

The value of the project was never revealed, but it is expected to deliver significant contribution to KLCC Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) once completed.