Khairy says he will pinch himself first if he wins president’s post

Khairy Jamaluddin is contesting for the Umno presidency position against party veterans Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 ― Outgoing Umno youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin was out of words when asked how he would react if he wins the party presidency position against party veterans Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah.

“First, I will pinch myself to see if I am dreaming,” he said in an immediate response during a live interview with Sinar Harian today.

The Rembau MP said he has a speech in his mind but refused to speak about it when pressed further.

“My message will be for the people more rather than party members.

“It will be about starting my job and running the party honestly,” he said.

Umno polls are scheduled to kick off June 30. It will be seen as the first step towards rebuilding the Malay-based party after losing the 14th general election.