Ancom unit iEnterprise wins Qlik New Partner of the Year award for Asia Pacific

PETALING JAYA, June 21 — Ancom Bhd's subsidiary iEnterprise Online Sdn Bhd (iEnterprise) was recently awarded Qlik’s New Asia Pacific Partner 2018 at its annual Qonnections event in Florida, US.

iEnterprise is an established IT software and solution provider that started reselling Qlik products and providing analytics as well s big data consulting services since May 2017.

Among its clients are Ancom Crop Care, Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua (Perodua), Leong Hup Holdings, Sime Darby Property, Sime Darby Auto Bavaria and Averis

Qlik is a leading data analytics platform and the pioneer of user-driven business intelligence.

Its portfolio of cloud-based and on-premise solutions meets customers’ growing needs from reporting and self-service visual analysis to guided, embedded and custom analytics, regardless of where data is located.

“Successful enterprises over the world are taking advantage of data analytics to gain competitive advantage. Qlik provides the most comprehensive and modern technology platform for iEnterprise to design, develop and implement innovative analytics applications, in an economically sustainable manner. We are pleased to partner Qlik to deliver these analytical applications to our clients,” said CH Loh, chief executive officer of iEnterprise analytics and big data unit

“We are proud to acknowledge the achievements made in 2017 by Qlik partners such as iEnterprise Online and look forward to continuing our mutual success in 2018,” said Qlik’s senior vice president of global partners and alliances, Chris Moore.

Suganthi Shivkumar, managing director of Asean for Qlik added: “Qlik is very excited to partner with iEnterprise to seize business opportunities to position our market leading Qlik Analytic Platform to Malaysian companies. We believe our partnership will enable pervasive data literacy amongst Malaysian companies, and shall also empower them to use data as a truly strategic asset to drive their businesses into a new era of growth.”