Penang DCM wants urgent review of preventive detention law

Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy (centre) talking to the families of Sosma detainees in Penang June 21, 2018. ― Picture by Opalyn Mok

GEORGE TOWN, June 21 — Almost a year ago, lorry driver S. Somasundram was taken from his home in the middle of the night by the police invoking the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma).

He remains in detention, leaving his family to fend for themselves and with no source of income.

His wife, A. Jastina, 35, needs regular medical treatment for her kidneys and cannot work, forcing her to rely on her relatives to survive.

“We were not able to pay rent after they took my husband away so we had to move out and now, my son and I are staying with my in-laws,” she said.

She said the police did not tell them why her husband was detained or allow her to see him for two weeks after they took him.

“He was kept in a lockup and we were not allowed to visit him until he was charged in court and then he was transferred to the Penang prison,” she said.

She claimed her 35-year-old husband was never involved in any underworld activities and that she did not know any of the other 40 alleged Gang O4 members detained along with him as part of a gangland crackdown.

“When he was charged under Sosma, he was not allowed to be released on bail so he remained in jail, and I don’t know how long more we can survive without an income,” she said as she broke down in tears.

Sosma is invoked along with other criminal laws to allow preventive detention but is not used in the prosecution.

Somasundram was arrested on July 18 last year and his case is still pending in court.

He is one of about 300 people detained using the security law and held without trial.

Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy, who met with 35 families of Sosma detainees today, said the law gave arbitrary powers to the police to arrest a person for 48 hours without legal representation.

“Section 13 of Sosma does not allow detainees to be bailed and allow them to be detained until their court case is disposed of,” he said.

He said now that Pakatan Harapan (PH) has taken over Putrajaya, Sosma must be amended.

“I’ve talked to legislators in Parliament to table amendments for Sosma so that all detainees are given the rights to legal representation upon arrest and also be allowed bail,” he said.

He said most Sosma detainees were part of the working class, leaving many families without their main source of income.

Describing the law as worse than the Internal Security Act, he also said it should be abolished if possible.

Malaysian Tamilar Kural president David Marshel said his group will conduct a roadshow nationwide against Sosma and to call for it to be abolished.

The roadshow will culminate in a peaceful gathering outside Parliament on July 19 to push for the repeal.