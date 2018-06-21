BN to have a shadow Cabinet if KJ wins Umno president post

Khairy Jamaluddin says if he wins the Umno president post, he will bring a Barisan Nasional shadow Cabinet in the next Parliament sitting. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 ― Umno president hopeful Khairy Jamaluddin pledged to bring a Barisan Nasional shadow Cabinet in the next Parliament sitting if he wins the party election.

Not only will it be the first to have been done by an Opposition pact in the country, the Rembau MP said that by doing so, it would also show a coalition that was capable of keeping the government in check.

“If I win (the Umno president position), I will bring a shadow Cabinet to Parliament next month.

“This is something which even Pakatan (Harapan) had never thought or done when they were the Oppositions,” he said in a live interview with Sinar Harian today.

The outgoing Umno youth chief said the party needs to show its credibility as an Opposition party and thus pointed out that by adopting such an approach, it would generate a higher party acceptance among the people.

Separately, Khairy said he wanted to contest for the party president’s position because he felt a younger member could steer the party the right direction.

“I am 42-years-old, yes I may show signs of grey hairs but let’s start the change from today,” he said to question on why he changed his mind from vice president to president position.

Besides Khairy, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah are contesting for the top position in the party.

Umno party elections will be held on June 30.