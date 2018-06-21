Police interview Setev Shaariibuu over report on daughter Altantuya’s murder

Setev Shaariibu (right) holds up a police report outside the Dang Wangi police station in Kuala Lumpur June 20, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — City police said they recorded Setev Shaariibuu’s statement today over a report he lodged yesterday seeking fresh investigations into the murder of his daughter, Altantuya.

KL deputy police chief Deputy Commissioner Datuk Zainuddin Yaacob also verified the receipt of Setev’s report lodged yesterday.

“We can confirm a report was made by Setev Shaariibuu on June 20 at 12.03pm at the Dang Wangi police station.

“Police recorded statements from the complainant today at 9am, and will then refer the findings and investigation papers to the deputy public prosecutor’s office,” he said in the statement.

Setev and his lawyer, Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh, have already met with Attorney-General Tommy Thomas and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad this week in a bid to reopen the case on the 2006 murder.

Both Dr Mahathir and Thomas both reportedly agreed that further investigations should be carried out concerning the murder of Altantuya, in the presence of newfound evidence.

In 2009, former police commandos Sirul Azhar Umar and Azilah Hadri were found guilty of murdering Altantuya in Mukim Bukit Raja in Klang between 10pm on October 19, 2006 and 1am on October 20, 2006.

They were released in 2013 on appeal, but the Federal Court reinstated their death sentence in 2015.

Sirul fled to Australia prior to the apex court’s ruling and has been detained there since.

Australia’s laws prevent the country from deporting Sirul as he will face the death sentence here.