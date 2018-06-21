Wake up and start acting like an Opposition, KJ tells Umno

Khairy Jamaluddin says Umno members should stop thinking that they are the government and behave like an Opposition party to ensure a check and balance system in the Pakatan Harapan government. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 ― In order to move forward as a strong Opposition party, Umno must break away from its “strong government-DNA”, Khairy Jamaluddin said.

In an interview with Sinar Harian, Khairy who is contesting for the party presidency post said Umno members should stop thinking that they are the government and behave like an Opposition party to ensure a check and balance system in the Pakatan Harapan government.

“I get it; some people will say we are a government-DNA because we have never been Opposition.

“But we are the Opposition today and we must start thinking like one and rise extraordinarily so the people can see we are strong,” said the former youth and sports minister.

The outgoing Umno youth chief said the “new Umno” must be different and break away from all negative perception that had previously marred the party, which led to Barisan Nasional’s defeat in the recent general election.

Khairy said members should also cease making sexist and racist remarks to show that the party has changed for the better.

“Of course, issues on Malay rights will be upheld but statements that go beyond the limit must stop and sexist or derogatory remarks against women should also stop,” said the Rembau MP.

Whoever the president may be from the upcoming party polls, Khairy said, he must ensure these basic aspects are adhered to.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and party veteran Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah are also contesting for the presidency post.

The party elections will be held on June 30.