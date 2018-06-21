Salahuddin: All ministries subject to full audit now

Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Salahuddin Ayub — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — The special investigation committee headed by former Auditor General Tan Sri Ambrin Buang will be looking into a full audit of all ministries, federal minister Salahuddin Ayub revealed today.

The agriculture and agro-based Industry minister said the decision to expand the job scope was reached at yesterday's Cabinet meeting.

“Tan Sri Ambrin will not only look into issues of governance and improving administrative issues, but he has been instructed to audit all ministries,” Salahuddin told reporters here.

Ambrin, who retired February last year, now heads a special investigation team set up by the new Pakatan Harapan administration to scrutinise procurements in all government agencies.

His appointment was part of the Mahathir administration's ongoing effort to unearth financial wrongdoings of the defeated Barisan Nasional government.

