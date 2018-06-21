Gaza teenager dies of border protest wounds

Relatives of a Palestinian, who was killed at the Israel-Gaza border, mourn during his funeral in Gaza City June 18, 2018. — Reuters pic

GAZA CITY, June 21 — A Palestinian shot by Israeli forces last month during protests on the Gaza border died of his wounds yesterday, the health ministry in the Hamas-ruled territory said.

“Mohammed Ghassan Abu Daqqa died... on Wednesday evening (last night) from his wounds, after he was shot by the Israeli occupation east of Khan Yunis on May 14,” it said in a statement, which did not give his age.

At least 33 Palestinians have been killed in clashes since mass protests broke out along the Gaza border on March 30.

No Israelis have been killed.

The protests peaked on May 14 when at least 62 Palestinians were killed as thousands approached the heavily guarded border fence on the same day the United States moved its Israel embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Israel says its use of live fire is necessary to defend its borders and stop infiltrations. It accuses Gaza’s Islamist rulers Hamas of seeking to use the protests as cover for attacks. — AFP