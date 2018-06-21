Bersih 2.0: EC chief candidates must be impartial, independent and knowledgeable

Bersih acting chairman Shahrul Aman Mohd Saari speaks during a press conference at the Bersih 2.0 office, May 14, 2018. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Future Election Commission (EC) chairmen must be impartial, independent and be an expert on election laws in order to command public confidence, polls reform watchdog Bersih 2.0 said today.

Its acting chairman Shahrul Aman Mohd Saari suggested the government seriously consider making the three criteria in candidates for the post, though he acknowledged that changes to the appointment will require a constitutional amendment.

“First the person needs to have a proven track record on personal integrity, while being impartial and independent from government and party politics.

“The candidate should also possess a proven track record of knowledge, experience, and have expertise on election laws and the electoral system,” he said in a news conference here with Bersih 2.0 executive director Yap Swee Seng and manager Mandeep Singh.

Shahrul said impartiality was important to avoid a repeat of having political appointees as EC chair and cited the incumbent Tan Sri Mohd Hashim Abdullah as an example.

He said Mohd Hashim who was appointed in 2016 had served as the personal aide to current Umno information chief Annuar Musa from 1990 to 1999.

“He was working for someone in the Prime Minister’s Department, clearly not independent, which compromises the idea of free and fair elections,” Shahrul said of Mohd Hashim.

He added that the three criteria were sufficient for the interim, but hopes that for the long run, the EC chairman will be selected through public nominations.

He suggested the candidates’ curricula vitae be made public and a public hearing to be held in Parliament for a shortlist.