Minister: New rice supply model proposal by mid July

Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Salahuddin Ayub speaks at a breaking of fast event at the Malaysian Agro-Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) in Serdang May 22, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry is expected to finalise a proposal for a new rice supply model by mid July, its minister Salahuddin Ayub said today.

The proposal will look into the possible termination of Bernas' concession as the sole rice supplier before its contract ends in 2021, the minister said.

Three separate committees within the ministry have been instructed to prepare a paper for a newly formed ad hoc Special Cabinet Committee that will review the proposal.

The committee will chaired by five ministers and headed by Minister of Economic Affairs Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, Salahuddin said.

“Because the issue of rice supply is a matter of national interest and involve not just my ministry but others like taxation and transport, a special cabinet committee will be formed,” he told reporters here.

The formation of the committee has been agreed upon at yesterday's Cabinet weekly meeting.

MORE TO COME