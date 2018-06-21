Bersih 2.0 chief backs Ambiga for EC spot, but says ‘many’ suited for the role

Bersih 2.0’s Shahrul Aman Mohd Saar agreed with the suggestion of Ambiga as the new EC chairman, but stressed that there were many who would do as well in the role. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Electoral watchdog Bersih 2.0 will propose several candidates including Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan for Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s consideration to be the new Electoral Commission (EC) Chairman.

Chairman Shahrul Aman Mohd Saar agreed with the suggestion of Ambiga, but stressed that there were many who would do as well in the role.

“Well she can (carry the responsibility), I think definitely, I am sure the media and Malaysian people also thinks the same.

“But having said that, it is not just one person, there any many persons out there,” he said.

He was pressed to say who Bersih would endorse for the role, including suggestions about his two predecessors.

“Ex or good judges are also among the people that are there available, judges who were brave enough to make judgement despite a very slanted Barisan Nasional power at the previous government,” he said.

He stressed that candidates must be impartial and free of political links.

Ambiga is currently on the Institutional Reforms Committee and the National Human Rights Society president, while previous chairperson Maria Chin Abdullah was recently elected as the MP of Petaling Jaya.