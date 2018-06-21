H&M taps Love Stories for lingerie collaboration

H&M X Love Stories. — AFP pic

LONDON, June 21 — For its next designer collaboration, H&M is taking a more intimate approach.

The Swedish fashion retailer is collaborating with high-end lingerie label Love Stories on a collection set to launch this summer.

Dubbed “H&M x Love Stories,” the collection will incorporate Amsterdam-based brand Love Stories’ penchant for whimsical and eclectic prints and comfortable separates designed to be mixed and matched.

Featuring animal prints, florals and a color palette of soft dusky pink, olive green and black, the series will span underwear, sleepwear, socks, travel pouches and an eye mask.

“With this collaboration, we really want to show that lingerie can be just as fun and expressive as clothes even if it’s not always on view and therefore Love Stories was the perfect fit,” said Pernilla Wohlfahrt, H&M’s design director, in a statement.

Love Stories founder Marloes Hoedeman added: “I like to call the collaboration between Love Stories and H&M our love affair! From day one, there was an incredible respect for one another and there was a chemistry between all the designers, so we blended together amazingly.”

Since being founded in 2013, Love Stories has carved out a reputation for luxurious, delicate lingerie, and is now stocked in boutiques and department stores in 28 countries.

The brand is the latest high-fashion label to be snapped up by H&M, whose high-fashion collaborations have become the stuff of fashion legend.

Previous designer partnerships have included Karl Lagerfeld, Kenzo and Balmain, while a Moschino collaboration is also set to drop this November. — AFP-Relaxnews

* H&M X Love Stories will launch in selected stores and online on August 9.