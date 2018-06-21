Zuraida pays courtesy call to Sarawak CM

Zuraida paid a courtesy call on Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at his office today. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, June 21 ― Federal Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin paid a courtesy call on Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg today.

The meeting took place at Abang Johari’s office at the State Legislative Assembly building in Petra Jaya here at about 10am.

Sarawak Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian and Federal Housing and Local Government Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohammad Mantek also attended the meeting.

Also present were PKR Sarawak chairman Baru Bian, PKR Sarawak vice-chairman See Chee How and several other senior leaders of the party.

After the meeting, Zuraida and her delegation continued their working visit to the Padawan Municipal Council at Batu 10, Jalan Penrissen, Kota Padawan.

Earlier, at about 9am, Zuraida had a closed-door meeting with Dr Sim at Bangunan Baitul Makmur in Petra Jaya. ― Bernama