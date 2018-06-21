Hong Kong art show 'In Search of Southeast Asia' explores the region's diversity

Gathering in a geodesic dome during Buckminster Fuller's visit to Singapore 1974 M+, Hong Kong. Gift of Architects Team 3, 2015. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, July 21 — To be hosted at the M+ Pavilion, “In Search of Southeast Asia through the M+ Collections” addresses a very specific geography and place — a region whose porous borders, the museum argues, have created a sense of cultural heterogeneity and fluidity.

Works from the fields of design and architecture, moving image and visual art will come together in a tightly curated show featuring 70 works by 28 artists, architecture and designers from nine Southeast Asian countries — Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam — as well as from Hong Kong, the Netherlands, Sri Lanka and the US.

Contemporary works of art and design, historical archival materials and architectural models will be grouped into three themes. “Conditions of Place” will feature works that address specific local conditions, with highlights including a project in Bali by Sri Lankan architect Geoffrey Bawa, models and drawings by several Asia-based architectural practices, a large-scale bamboo installation by Cambodian artist Sopheap Pich, and an outdoor piece by Indonesian visual artist Eko Nugroho.

“States and Powers,” a second section, will examine how power limits or invigorates cultural expression, with archival materials documenting architectural practices in British Malaya featured prominently alongside work by contemporary artists including Charles Lim from Singapore and Kiri Dalena from the Philippines.

In “Transnational Flows,” global flows of people and ideas within and outside Southeast Asia will be examined through a video installation by Thai artist Rirkrit Tiravanija, archival material documenting American architect Buckminster Fuller’s engagement with Southeast Asia and more.

The result will be a rich, varied collection of art and design from a highly diverse region.

“Through the three thematic sections,” explain the show’s curators, “the exhibition takes the viewer through the divergent, as well as shared, ways artists and designers respond to the multivalent conditions of where they are and how they look at the world.”

The show runs from June 22 to September 30.

In conjunction with the exhibition, on September 21-23 M+ will present “Southeast Asia Moving Image Mixtape,” featuring screenings of rarely seen films.

Find details here. — AFP-Relaxnews