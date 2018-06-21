Two found drowned after Taiping fishing trip, one still missing

The bodies of two missing fishermen have been found today after they were reported missing while on a fishing trip in the waters of Kuala Sangga, Taiping two days ago. ― Pictures courtesy of Perak Fire and Rescue Department

IPOH, June 21 — The bodies of two missing fishermen including a teenager’s were discovered today off the waters in Kuala Sangga, Taiping.

The remains of Beh Liang Tik, 49, was found by fellow fishermen at around 8am today while 19-year-old Low Eng Chuan’s body was retrieved around half an hour later.

Beh had gone on a fishing trip at around 10am on June 19 along with his son Beh Chun Hui, 16, and Low, who was his son's friend.

Beh’s son remains missing.

Taiping police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Taib said the trio had headed out to sea on a fibreglass boat to fish around the waters of Kuala Sangga.

“However, they failed to return and they were believed to have gone missing,” Mohammad said in a statement today.

“We launched a search operation that included personnel from the Kuala Sepetang police district, the Kampung Acheh marine police, the Fire and Rescue department, other security agencies and local villagers.”

A Fire and Rescue department spokesman said villagers had conducted a search operation of their own after the trio's disappearance and before the police were notified.

The operation to locate Chun Hui is ongoing.