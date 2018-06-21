China could strike back at Dow-listed firms over trade, says Global Times

A staff member walks past US and Chinese flags placed for a joint China-US trade news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing June 14, 2018. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, June 21 — China could hit back at US firms listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average if US President Donald Trump keeps exacerbating tensions with China over trade, state-controlled Chinese tabloid the Global Times said today.

Trump threatened on Monday to hit US$200 billion (RM800 billion) of Chinese imports with 10 per cent tariffs if China follows through with retaliation against his previous targeting of US$50 billion in imports.

The Dow, which counts Boeing Co, Apple Inc and Nike Inc among its constituents, ended down 0.17 per cent yesterday. The 30-stock share index has declined 0.25 per cent year-to-date.

“If Trump continues to escalate trade tensions with China, we cannot rule out the possibility that China will strike back by adopting a hard-line approach targeting Dow Jones index giants,” the Global Times said in a commentary.

The world's two biggest economies seemed increasingly headed towards open trade conflict after three rounds of high-level talks since early May failed to reach a compromise on US complaints over Chinese trade practices and a US$375 billion trade deficit with China.

Despite taking steps in self-defence, China will not stray from its path of deepening reform and opening up, said the tabloid, which is run by the People's Daily.

“Beijing will further open up China's financial markets to the world, a move that may draw funds from US stock markets as global investors increasingly add Chinese stocks to their portfolios,” it said.

“Those measures may further knock down US stock prices.” — Reuters