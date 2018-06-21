Marine Dept to investigate stranded ferry incident in Kuala Perlis

Passengers in the ferry which was stranded for more than six hours at a sandbar at the Kuala Perlis estuary. — Picture via Facebook/Rizal Hakimm

KUALA PERLIS, June 21 ― The Marine Department will investigate the incident on a passenger ferry belonging to Ferry Line Venture which got stranded on a sandbar at Kuala Perlis here last night.

Its North Region director, Captain Abdul Samad Shaik Osman said the department would conduct a through investigation to determine the actual cause of the incident.

“Preliminary investigation found that the ferry did not follow the buoy path and went off course. We will find out how it happened and why the captain acted so,” he told reporters here today.

He said the buoyage should have been used as guidance by the ferry to enter the terminal.

The incident occurred about 8 pm yesterday as the ferry, with 432 passengers and 12 crew, was heading to Kuala Perlis Passenger Ferry Terminal from Langkawi.

It was stranded on the sandbar for more than six hours and the passengers and crew were brought to the terminal using boats, an operation which ended at about 2.30 am today, he added.

Meanwhile, Ferry Line Venture operations manager Baharin Baharom said the affected passengers were provided food and drink, as well as accommodation.

Transportation was also provided for those continuing their journey to Kuala Lumpur, he said and apologised to the passengers for the inconvenience caused. ― Bernama