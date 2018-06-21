NFL icon Brady hints at retirement age of 45

Tom Brady who has reached the Super Bowl in eight of his 16 NFL seasons with the Patriots, spoke with Oprah Winfrey last weekend about retirement. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, June 21 ― Five-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady hinted yesterday that he plans to retire at age 45, which would mean four or five more NFL seasons for the New England Patriots star.

The 40-year-old, who has reached the Super Bowl in eight of his 16 NFL seasons with the Patriots, spoke with Oprah Winfrey last weekend about retirement.

“I think about it more now than I used to,” Brady said. “I think I'm seeing that there's definitely an end coming, sooner rather than later.”

That touched off speculation about exactly when Brady might call it quits, which led to an ESPN Instagram posting on the subject.

Adding fuel to the fire, Brady submitted a comment that said, “Cuarenta y cinco,” ― 45 in Spanish ― and emojis for see no evil, hear no evil and speak no evil.

Brady will turn 41 on August 3, six days before the Patriots face the visiting Washington Redskins in their pre-season opener.

Should Brady retire at 45, he could play through the 2022 NFL campaign.

Brady, the husband of Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen, is a four-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player and three-time NFL season MVP. ― AFP