Report: Khalid Samad says offered Cabinet post

Khalid Samad at a press conference in Shah Alam, May 7, 2018. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Shah Alam MP Khalid Samad confirmed that he has been approached to join the federal Cabinet.

However, the Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) communications director declined to reveal the portfolio offered.

“(Prime Minister) Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad called me on Tuesday morning and asked me whether I would accept the appointment as a minister,” he was quoted as saying by The Star in a report published today.

“After a short discussion, I said I am willing to but it’s subject to the endorsement of the Pakatan Harapan leadership and the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” he added.

Khalid is among three Amanah members who are tipped to be offered roles in Dr Mahathir’s Cabinet.

While Amanah vice president Datuk Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa has confirmed a position, Temerloh MP and the party’s secretary-general Mohd Anuar Tahir has kept silent on the matter.

“Since I am party secretary-general and a member of a Pakatan presidential council, everybody will speculate that I might be appointed as a minister,” he was quoted as saying in the same report.

“We should put all our trust and confidence in Dr Mahathir to appoint anybody whom he believes can give service,” he added.

Currently, there are only 13 federal ministers in the new PH government.