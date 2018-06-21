Abu Kassim says doesn’t want Ali Hamsa’s Chief Secretary job

It was previously reported that Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed (pic) would replace Ali Hamsa after the latter’s contract expires in August. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed has rejected speculation he will take Tan Sri Ali Hamsa’s place as Chief Secretary to the Government.

The former Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief who heads the National Centre for Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption (GIACC) said this was his priority now.

“I have personally informed Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad of my interest in channelling my focus towards efforts to develop GIACC and that I do not want any other positions including that of the Chief Secretary,” he was quoted as saying in Sinar Harian.

“To me, the position of GIACC head is very important to combat corruption and subsequently to create an atmosphere of good governance and integrity,” he added.

Abu Kassim said he hoped for full support from all sectors for his GIACC.

The Pakatan Harapan administration has replaced numerous heads of federal agencies, departments and government-linked corporations linked to the defeated Barisan Nasional.

Among these include former Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Irwan Serigar and former attorney-general Tan Sri Apandi Ali.