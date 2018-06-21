Ferry stranded at sandbar near Kuala Perlis for more than six hours

Passengers in the ferry which was stranded for more than six hours at a sandbar at the Kuala Perlis estuary. ― Picture via Facebook/Poh Choong

KUALA PERLIS, June 21 ― A ferry with 432 passengers was stranded for more than six hours at a sandbar at the Kuala Perlis estuary, about 0.8 nautical miles from the Kuala Perlis Passenger Ferry Terminal yesterday.

Kuala Perlis Maritime head Commander Nurulazme Zakariah said the ferry was heading to Kuala Perlis from Langkawi when it got stuck at the sandbar at about 8 pm.

“Efforts to transfer the passengers and 12 crew on the ferry were carried out jointly by the Marine Police, the Customs Department, Fire and Rescue Department, Tuanku Fauziah Hospital and the local fishing community using boats.

“Food and drinks were also distributed to the passengers,” he told reporters here today.

He said the process to transfer the passengers started at 12.15am today and ended at 2.30am.

Nurulazme said preliminary investigation found that the ferry had deviated from its original course as it was dark and strong winds at at speed of 14 knots.

However, an indepth investigation would be conducted by the Marine Department, he added.

He said the Maritime Department could be contacted anytime for assistance and during emergency through the 24-hour MERS 999 and its Kuala Perlis Maritime Operations centre at 04-9851072 or 04-9851162. ― Bernama