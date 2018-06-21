Critics want to revoke Trump Hotel’s liquor license

Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC. — AFP pic

WASHINGTON, July 21 — Religious leaders and former judges filed a complaint yesterday asking Washington authorities to revoke the Trump International Hotel’s liquor license, questioning owner President Donald Trump’s character and honesty.

“Donald Trump, the true and actual owner of the Trump International Hotel, is not a person of good character,” reads the complaint to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board (ABC).

Local law requires liquor license holders to be “of good character.”

“Although the Board’s ‘good character’ investigations typically occur at the time of license application or renewal, the egregious conduct (of the president)... necessitate the Board’s issuance of an order to show cause at this time,” the complaint adds.

“The Board owes it to the public to investigate the owner’s lack of good character now.”

An ABC spokeswoman confirmed the complaint had been received.

Among the signatories are ex-judges Henry Kennedy, Jr, and Joan Goldfrank, pastors William Lamar IV, Jennifer Butler and Timothy Tee Boddie, and rabbis Aaron Potek and Jack Moline.

“Donald J. Trump has been lying for years,” the complaint reads, citing deceitful statements on the extent of his net worth, conflicts of interest they alleged were “unprecedented” for a US president, and his alleged relationship with adult film star Stormy Daniels.

“Donald Trump consistently takes advantage of those who are less powerful, a trait of those who lack good character.”

The document cites 16 complaints for sexual assault against Trump and the president’s “many outright racist comments.”

“Although the true and actual owner is the president of the United States, he is subject to the same good character requirement that applies to all other licensees,” the complaint reads.

“There is no statutory exception for the rich or the powerful.”

Lawyers for the US State of Maryland and the capital Washington have separately accused Trump, in a lawsuit, of accepting illegal payments through the Trump International Hotel.

A lawyer representing the president contended in court that such payments are perfectly legal, as long as Trump does not offer anything in return.

A ruling in that case is expected by the end of July.

After becoming US president in January 2017, Trump entrusted his two sons with running his commercial interests, but retained all his shares in the overarching Trump Organisation. — AFP