Who can believe it? Kit Siang asks as Najib claims ignorance over 1MDB and more

Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaks to Reuters during an interview in Langkawi June 19, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — DAP’s Lim Kit Siang expressed incredulity today over former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s bid to distance himself from the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal by claiming ignorance.

The DAP parliamentary leader also challenged Umno leaders vying for the presidency of the party to say if they believed Najib’s remarks published yesterday and whether they would still defend the former head of the Malay nationalist party.

“Najib said he does not know the source of funding for his wife’s Rosmah Mansor’s jewellery.

Who will believe him?

“Let them announce themselves ― especially Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi, Tengku Razaleigh and Khairy Jamaluddin, who are contesting to be Umno president!” Lim said in a statement.

He also extended the same challenge to all Umno members contesting for a leadership role in the party’s internal election.

In his first formal interview since leading Barisan Nasional to its only ever general election defeat, Najib acknowledged the billions he received in his private account as well as his wife’s hoard of luxury items including designer handbags and jewellery.

However, he pleaded ignorance over the source of the funds, claiming that it was handled entirely by a director of SRC International — a former 1MDB unit also under investigation — on his behalf.

While he claimed to know “what’s right and what’s wrong”, Najib also said he did not see any issue with the alleged “gifts” to his family, particularly his wife, including a 22-carat pink diamond pendant and necklace.

Najib is under a multi-agency investigation over 1MDB and investigators have confiscated hundreds of millions in cash and valuables from residences linked to the ex-prime minister.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad previously said authorities are preparing an air-tight case against his predecessor, who has been barred from leaving the country at least for the duration of the probe.