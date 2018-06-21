Nepali worker killed by countryman in orchard

Jasin district police chief DSP Arshad Abu identified the victim in the 12.15am incident as Rajkumar Rai, 22, who was believed to be involved in a fight with a colleague. ― Google screenshot

JASIN, June 21 — A Nepalese man was killed, believed to have been stabbed by a countryman, following a misunderstanding at a workers’ quarters in an orchard in Kampung Gapis, Nyalas here early yesterday.

Jasin district police chief DSP Arshad Abu identified the victim in the 12.15am incident as Rajkumar Rai, 22, who was believed to be involved in a fight with a colleague.

The police had launched a manhunt for the suspect, aged 23, he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He urged those with information on the incident and the whereabout of the suspect to contact the police. ― Bernama