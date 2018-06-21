JDT stays supreme in Super League

JDT’s import player Gonzalo Cabrera scored one of the goals against Terengganu FC in Larkin last night. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 ― The Super League defending champions, Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) continued to widen the gap from their nearest challenger, Perak, after overcoming Terengganu FC (TFC) 2-0 at the Tan Sri Hassan Yunos Stadium in Larkin last night.

The win saw the Southern Tigers continue to head the Super League chart with 41 points compared to Perak which had scored 28 points.

The two JDT goals were scored by two import players, Marcos Antonio as early as the seventh minute before Gonzalo Cabrera scored the second in the 34th minute.

Earlier, JDT had to play with 10 players after defender Mohd Aidil Zafuan Abdul Radzak was red carded by referee Razlan Joffri Ali in the 72nd minute for a foul over a visiting player.

Kedah remain fourth in the league despite a 3-2 win over Kuala Lumpur at Stadium Darul Aman, Alor Setar.

Three goals from the Red Eagle squad were scored by Andik Vermansah in the 13th minute, Muhd Akhyar Abdul Rashid (25th minute) and Paulo Rangel in the 32nd minute while Kuala Lumpur's two goals were contributed by Guilherme de Paula in the 44th minute and Mohamad Syafwan Syahlan in the 87th minute.

In the Premier League competition, Sabah came from behind to beat MIFA club 3-2 at the Likas Stadium in Kota Kinabalu.

In the event, MIFA was comfortable with a 2-0 lead scored by Kpah Sean Sherman in the 16th minute and 33rd minute before Sabah slotted in three goals through Rawilson Batuil in the 36th minute, Hamran Peter (49th minute) and Hector Omar Ramos Lebron in the 83rd minute.

Terengganu FC II (TFC II) also reaped three points on their own turf after a 1-0 win over UKM FC from an Andrew Anderson's 60th minute strike at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium in Kuala Terengganu.

Earlier, the two teams were forced to play with 10 players after a home team player Mohd Hassan Basri and UKM FC player Muhammad Alif Jamaluddin were red carded by referee S. Logeswaran for being involved in a fight in the 70th minute. ― Bernama