International Yoga Day 2018: Some of the events taking place around the world

June 21 will see events take place all across the globe to celebrate the International Yoga Day 2018. — AFP pic

PARIS, July 21 — Today, June 21, was declared the International Day of Yoga by the UN in 2014, after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a global celebration of yoga, which began in India more than 5,000 years ago.

The day aims to raise further awareness of the many health benefits of this mental, physical and spiritual practice and promote a holistic approach to wellbeing.

Here we round up some of the events taking place around the world for those interested in taking part.

France

Disneyland Paris has teamed up with yogawear brand Lolë to host a special event. Yoga Day will take place from 8am at the foot of Sleeping Beauty’s castle, and will see well known yogi Tara Stiles host the event along with Disney’s very own Goofy. The event is open to all upon registration.

New Zealand

Auckland will be holding a variety of events for yogis throughout the day, including morning yoga on top of Auckland Harbour Bridge, a flash mob event in Takutai Square, Britomart, in which yoga practitioners will present an upbeat yoga and dance fusion, and a 30-minute relaxing yoga session in the same location for those who prefer something calmer. The day will end with a free yoga quiz night hosted by Lululemon with veggie and vegan food and drinks available, followed by music and guided meditation.

Hong Kong

The Asia Society Hong Kong and the Consulate General of India in Hong Kong have teamed up to co-host an all-day event on Thursday June 21, which will offer up to 25 different yoga classes at the Asia Society Hong Kong Centre. The classes are designed for all ages, levels, and physical abilities and will be conducted in English and/or Cantonese. Participants can try yoga for the first time or use a class to take their practice further, as well relax with meditation and breathing exercises.

Singapore

The High Commission of India in Singapore will be celebrating the International Day of Yoga not only on the day but from June 16-24. The High Commission has partnered with several organizations, educational institutions, yoga centers to hold events at more than 50 locations in Singapore, which will be free and open to all. Those wanting to take part can search for events online and register to reserve a place.

Canada

Canada has a variety of events taking places across the country this year, including Toronto, Vancouver, and Saskatoon. Even better, the celebrations will take place right up until Sunday, June 24. More information about an event near you and how to register can be found online. — AFP