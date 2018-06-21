USM named world’s 14th best young university

A Google screenshot of Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) in Penang. The university is named world’s 14th best young university by Quacquarelli Symonds.

GEORGE TOWN, June 21 ― Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) ranked 14 in a list of the world's 50 best young universities by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), the university announced today.

The university previously ranked 23rd in the “QS Top 50 under 50” listing.

Four Malaysian public universities made the listing; USM is one of the top three Malaysian universities listed.

USM vice-chancellor Professor Datuk Asma Ismail said in a statement issued today that this was the university’s best performance ever.

“We are just shy of a few spots from being in top 10 of the world's best young universities listing and I believe that this is a great achievement, manifesting the commitment made by the university staff, both academic and administration, as well as its alumni and stakeholders,” she said.

She added that this will place Malaysia on the map of world-class higher learning institutions.

She said USM has recorded numerous achievements in various fields this year.

“Recently, Dr Khayriyyah Mohd Hanafiah was named the World's Best Science Communicator at FameLab International 2018 Competition and five of our scientists were selected to represent Malaysia at the upcoming 68th Nobel Laureate Meeting from June 24 to 29 in Lindau, Germany,” she said.

She said this was proof that the university was on the right path in continuously improving its academic performance.

“I believe Malaysia will become a much more dominant nation in higher education, beyond the rankings,” she added.

USM also went up in ranking in the QS World University Ranking 2019 (QS-WUR 2019) released in early June 2018.

USM went up 57 places to rank 207, up from number 264 in the previous year.

USM is among the top 21 per cent of 1,011 institutions ranked by QS from 1,233 institutions evaluated worldwide in the 2019 ranking list.