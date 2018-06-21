Global stocks rise after selloff, US Treasury yields up on comments by Fed chair

People walk through the lobby of the London Stock Exchange in London November 30, 2015. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, June 21 — Stocks on world markets edged higher yesterday, following a recent selloff on rapidly escalating China-US trade tensions, while Treasury yields rose after the Federal Reserve chairman said the US central bank should continue with a gradual pace of interest rate hikes.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell cited a labour market that does not seem to be overly tight in advocating staying the course on rate hikes.

The S&P 500 snapped a three-session losing streak, while the Nasdaq posted a record high close, boosted by gains in Facebook Inc and Microsoft Inc.

Shares in Boeing Co, which has acted as a proxy for trade fears because it is the single largest US exporter to China, rose 0.5 per cent after six straight declines. The planemaker said yesterday it was confident that a new mid-market jet could enter service in 2025.

“Part of it might be people were selling stocks the past couple of days in order of where they see tariff priority,” said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down slightly, a day after it erased its year-to-date gains amid President Donald Trump's latest tariff threats against Chinese goods.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 42.41 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 24,657.8, the S&P 500 gained 4.73 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 2,767.32 and the Nasdaq Composite added 55.93 points, or 0.72 per cent, to 7,781.52.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.31 per cent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.35 per cent.

In the US Treasury market, Powell's comments on rate hikes boosted yields.

A slew of corporate bond supply also helped drive the selloff in Treasuries, pushing yields higher, analysts said.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 12/32 in price to yield 2.937 per cent, from 2.893 per cent late on Tuesday. Before Powell's remarks, US yields had been little changed.

The US dollar was steady, near an 11-month peak against a basket of major currencies, as China's signal of tolerance of a stronger yuan offset anxiety about the global trade dispute.

Before yesterday's market open, the People's Bank of China cut the yuan's midpoint rate o 6.4586 per dollar, the weakest since Jan 12 and much stronger than market models had suggested.

In US afternoon trading, an index that tracks the US dollar against the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies was little changed at 95.090, after touching an 11-month peak of 95.299 earlier.

In commodities markets, copper prices eased again after an inventory rise highlighted healthy supplies, extending declines from Tuesday tied to trade war worries.

Copper lost 0.36 per cent to US$6,815.50 (RM27,262) a ton.

Oil prices were mixed, with US crude futures supported by a drop in domestic inventories.

US crude rose US$1.15 to settle at US$66.22 a barrel, Brent fell 34 cents to US$74.74. — Reuters