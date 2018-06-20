Meghan Trainor announces album release date

Singer Meghan Trainor arrives at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 9, 2015. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, June 20 — Meghan Trainor took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that her new album, Treat Myself, is out August 31, with preorders starting today.

The singer first revealed she’d been working on a third album in February, calling it “my favourite album that I’ve ever created.”

In March, she dropped the album’s first single, No Excuses, followed by Let You Be Right and Can’t Dance in May.

Now, she’s back to announce the album’s release date and title, which she did in an Instagram post that included a snippet of a song, which she says is titled All the Ways.

Meghan Trainor achieved fame in 2014 with her single All About That Bass, which appeared on her debut album, Title. Her upcoming third album will follow on from Thank You, which was released in 2016 and won her a Grammy Award for Best New Artist the same year. — AFP-Relaxnews