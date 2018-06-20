Zuraida first Pakatan minister to visit Sarawak

Zuraida is the first federal minister in the Pakatan Harapan government to visit Sarawak after its victory in the 14th general election in May. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, June 20 — Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin today expressed her gratitude to the Sarawak government for allowing her to enter the state after being barred several times.

For the record, Zuraida is the first federal minister in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to visit Sarawak after its victory in the 14th general election in May.

The Ampang MP said she last visited the state in January last year to pay her last respects to late Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem.

“I was surprised by the welcome (tonight), they have been waiting for me to come to Sarawak (after being barred a few times) Alhamdulillah, thank you everyone for welcoming me here. This time I have come as a minister, we have a job to do and insyallah we will be able to help the people of Sarawak as well,” she said.

She was speaking to reporters after arriving at Kuching International Airport here about 7.35 pm today for a two-day working visit.

Zuraida was welcomed by Sarawak PKR vice-chairman, See Chee How, Saratok MP Ali Biju, Miri MP Dr Michael Teo Yu Keng and about 100 party supporters.

Tomorrow she has a tight schedule starting with a courtesy call on Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian about 9.45 am, followed by a courtesy call on Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari before visiting the Padawan Municipal Council.

In the evening, Zuraida is scheduled to visit the Sungai Tengah People’s Housing Project and Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department headquarters before leaving for Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama