Tori Spelling to host new interactive makeover show

LOS ANGELES, June 20 — Tori Spelling is stepping in front of the cameras to host a new, interactive beauty TV show.

The actress has landed the role of presenter for The Look: All Stars, a new makeover competition show set to air on the CW and MyNetwork TV stations from June 24. Spelling will be joined by hairstylist Kim Vo on the show, which sees teams of hairdressers, makeup artists and fashion stylists undertake two makeovers per episode.

In an interactive twist, the show has teamed up with the augmented reality beauty app Perfect365 to offer users and viewers a preview of the four different beauty looks seen on the show each week, which they can try on virtually, in real time. The app will also feature artists and makeup brands seen in the show, so users can learn about the tools and products used behind the scenes.

“The show features established talent from the worlds of fashion and beauty and we can’t wait for the viewers to get to experience those looks at home,” said Gregory Butler, executive producer of “The Look: All Stars,” in a statement.

“This ongoing collaboration proves that digital beauty is continuing to grow and marks a shift in the way TV shows and brands will continue to utilize technology like Perfect365 to engage with their audiences in different ways,” added Cara Harbor, Perfect365 Director of Marketing.

The concept is the latest innovative example of how augmented reality and artificial intelligence technologies continue to shape the beauty sector at a rapid pace. Brands such as L’Oréal Paris, Charlotte Tilbury, Estée Lauder, Lancôme and NYX Professional Makeup have all teamed up with various developers over the past year, offering customers a range of immersive virtual experiences or tutorials. — AFP-Relaxnews