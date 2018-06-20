Ex-Boys Brigade president Michael Moorthy dies

Former Boys Brigade Malaysia national president Michael Moorthy also served as Chairman of the East Asian Regional Fellowship (EARF), which overseas BB work in Asia. — Picture courtesy of Holy Light Church Facebook

JOHOR BARU, June 20 — Former Boys Brigade (BB) Malaysia national president Michael Moorthy died at 66 here today from a long bout of illness.

He died at 8.15am.

His casket is at the Holy Light Church in Gertak Merah here, where wake services will be held at 8.30pm every night before the funeral on Saturday at 2pm. He will be cremated at the Tiong Hua Crematorium here.

He is survived by his wife, Janet, and four children: Eugene, Tabitha, Justin and Christian. He had been unwell for some time now.

Captain Michael, as he was fondly known, joined the BB, which is a Christian uniformed youth movement, in 1966 and swiftly rose through its ranks to become the captain of the 1st Johor Bahru Company in 1974 when he was only 22.

Later, he became BB’s national president and played a leading role in the rapid expansion of the movement throughout Malaysia, including Sabah and Sarawak.

At the international level, Michael also served as chairman of the East Asian Regional Fellowship (EARF), which overseas BB work in Asia.

Michael, a businessman, was honoured by the late Sultan Iskandar of Johor with the “Heart of Gold” award for his outstanding BB work and service to youths.