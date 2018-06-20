Johor Umno to introduce candidates tomorrow

Current Segamat Umno Youth division chief Bastien Onn will contest for the Umno Youth vice-chief post. — Picture courtesy of Johor Umno

JOHOR BARU, June 20 — Two young up-and-coming Johor Umno Youth members are expected to announce tomorrow their candidacy for posts at the wing’s national level in the Umno election.

Segamat Umno Youth division chief Bastien Onn and Johor Baru Umno Youth information chief Akmal Saufi Mohamed Khaled will be showcased as candidates for the party’s national Youth posts at the Johor Umno liaison headquarters in Jalan Ayer Molek during a Hari Raya open house event.

Bastien, who has served as special officer to former Johor mentri besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and former federal minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, will take the state party’s lead to contest the national Youth vice-chief post.

He will be followed by Akmal Saufi, who is also the son of Mohamed Khaled, and will be gunning for a post in Umno Youth’s executive committee.

Former Johor mentri besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin’s son, Akmal Saufi, will be vying for a seat in the Umno Youth executive committee for the coming party elections. — Picture courtesy of Johor Umno

Making a special appearance tomorrow will be controversial blogger Wan Azri Wan Deris, also known as Papagomo. The former policeman, who is said to be from Johor, will run for a seat in Umno Youth’s executive committee in the June 30 election.

In addition to the party’s national youth posts, seven other seasoned party members will vie for Umno’s supreme council posts, while Johor Umno liaison committee chairman Mohamed Khaled will contest the vice-president post.

Malay Mail learnt that those running for Umno’s supreme council are the state party’s Pontian division chief Datuk Ir Hasni Mohammad, Muar division chief Datuk Seri Razali Ibrahim, Kulai division chief Datuk Zainal Abidin Jidin, Ledang division chief Datuk Ir Hamim Samuri, Pontian MP and the party’s IT bureau chief Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, as well as Umno members Datuk Lokman Noor Adam and Datuk Tengku Putra Haron Aminurrashid Jumat.

The Johor Umno liaison committee will introduce its list of candidates for the national posts ahead of the party’s June 30 party election.

A total of 615 Umno members have nominated themselves to run for various posts in the party nationwide.