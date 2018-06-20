Zahid appears uninterested in debate challenge

Zahid does not appear to be interested in a proposal to debate and publicly declaring assets made by Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

TEMERLOH, June 20 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi does not appear to be interested in a proposal to debate and publicly declaring assets made by Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah.

Ahmad Zahid, who is Umno vice-president, apart from carrying out the duties of party president, will be challenged by six individuals for the party’s number one post, including Tengku Razaleigh and Rembau MP, Khairy Jamaluddin.

“No matter... it’s only a proposal from him (Tengku Razaleigh),” he told reporters when met at a Special Meeting and Hari Raya Aidilfitri Feast organised by Pahang Umno at Dewan Tun Razak here today.

Also present at the closed-door event were Pahang Umno liaison chairman Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob, his deputy, Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsuddin and the state Umno leadership line-up.

Others present were two deputy presidential candidates, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Tan Sri Annuar Musa, four of the seven Umno vice-presidential candidates, namely, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman and Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, as well as candidate for Wanita chief, Datuk Noraini Ahmad.

In a television interview yesterday, Tengku Razaleigh, better known as Ku Li, had challenged Ahmad Zahid and Khairy Jamaluddin to a debate, besides expressing his willingness to declare his assets before the June 30 Umno elections.

Ku Li was reported to have said that his bold action to make clarification on an issue should be emulated by other candidates who wished to take over the post previously held by Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

On the possibility of a split in Umno because of the increase in the number of contestants, Ahmad Zahid hoped that would not happen although it had dawned on the party headquarters.

He also hoped delegates would make the best choice from the list of candidates contesting in the elections to lead Umno.

“The headquarters has arranged for candidates from all levels to go to the states to give them an opportunity to introduce themselves...this also allows them to know the delegates nationwide. Anyone (candidate) who is interested (to attend the meetings) can participate,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid added that Pahang was his first destination in ‘campaigning’, followed by other states in the remaining period of about 10 days before the elections. — Bernama