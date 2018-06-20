Ukraine's Tymoshenko announces she will run for president

Anti-government protesters stand in front of a banner with a portrait of opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko in central Kiev February 8, 2014. — Reuters pic

KIEV, June 20 — Ukrainian opposition leader and political veteran Yulia Tymoshenko said today she would run for president in elections due next year.

“I will run for the presidency of Ukraine,” she said during a question-and-answer video posted on her official Facebook page.

Tymoshenko led an opinion poll conducted in May by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation and the Kiev-based Razumkov think-tank, with support among likely voters of 13 percent. Incumbent President Petro Poroshenko came fourth in the poll. — Reuters