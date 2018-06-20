After its suggestion for a single multi-racial party, PRS now eyeing members of smaller local parties

PRS secretary general Datuk Joseph Salang (seated, centre) speaks to the press in Kuching June 20, 2018. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, June 20 — After failing to get the nod from its three allies to turn the yet-to-be registered Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) into a single multi-racial party, Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) has decided to open its door to members of smaller local parties.

PRS is also inviting sacked members, including former federal minister Datuk Joseph Entulu Belaun and former Lubok Antu Member of Parliament Datuk Willam Nyallau Badak, to re-apply for membership.

“We will welcome of anyone to apply for PRS membership,” PRS secretary general Datuk Joseph Salang told reporters today.

He said PRS has no problem accepting those who opposed PRS in the 14th general election or in the 2016 state election, into its fold.

Salang said PRS is also targeting into its fold members from Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS Baru), State Reform Party (STAR), Sarawak Workers’ Party (SWP) and Parti Bumi Kenyalang.

He said the party wants to expand its membership base so to fight for a better Sarawak.

Salang said also that PRS will not quit the state government after failing to get support from Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) to form a single multi-racial party.

“We are not getting out from GPS because just they didn’t agree with our suggestion,” he said.

“We make the suggestion (for GPS to be a single multi-racial party) because its structure has not been established and that it has not been registered yet,” he said, adding that what PRS wants is a new political party that is acceptable to the people.

Salang expressed his regret that the suggestion was met with hostility from PBB.