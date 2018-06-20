Kula: Government will rely less on foreign labour recruitment companies

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran said the government will look to reduce its dependency on middleman organisations like foreign labour recruitment companies. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — The government will look to reduce its dependency on middleman organisations like foreign labour recruitment companies, Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran said today.

“The government should carry out these functions. To have such middleman organisations is akin to having a parallel government,” he said during a cheque-handing ceremony by Malaysian Indian Metal Traders and Recyclers Association for Tabung Harapan.

When asked if it was still necessary to retain such organisations as they helped to lighten the government’s bureaucratic workload, Kulasegaran dismissed it.

“Currently we have enough civil servants to to process the number of applications, and we want make the entire process electronic as well.

“For example, when it comes to recruiting foreign workers, you no longer have to physically appear at government offices, only doing so when you need final approval and to make payments,” he said.

Kulasegaran said reducing the government’s dependency on middleman organisations would be a medium-term plan at best that needs time to be implemented.