MBSB Bank contributes RM1m to Tabung Harapan

(From left) MBSB chairman Tan Sri Abdul Halim Ali, Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani and MBSB president and CEO Datuk Seri Ahmad Zaini Othman at the launch of the Asian Finance Bank, Kuala Lumpur April 2, 2018. MBSB Bank Berhad today contributed RM1 million to Tabung Harapan Malaysia. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — MBSB Bank Berhad today contributed RM1 million to Tabung Harapan Malaysia.

The contribution was handed over by MBSB Bank chairman Tan Sri Abdul Halim Ali and its president and chief executive officer Datuk Seri Ahmad Zaini Othman to Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng in Putrajaya.

“This is our way of expressing patriotism to the country. Malaysia is our home and, now, there is a need for us to join hands in donating to THM (Tabung Harapan Malaysia),” said Ahmad Zaini in a statement today.

As of 3 pm today, Tabung Harapan Malaysia stood at RM89,127,407.24.

The fund was launched upon the people’s initiative to lend support to the government after knowing that the nation’s debt had reached RM1 trillion. — Bernama