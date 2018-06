People participate in a protest against recent US immigration policy of separating children from their families in front of a Homeland Security facility in Elizabeth, New Jersey, June 17, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, June 20 — British Prime Minister Theresa May today said images of children being held in cages in US migrant detention facilities were deeply disturbing and that Britain did not approve of separating migrant families.

“The pictures of children being held in what appear to be cages are deeply disturbing. This is wrong, this is not something that we agree with, this is not the United Kingdom’s approach,” May told parliament. — Reuters