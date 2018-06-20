Ramkarpal: Dr M agrees to further investigations into Altantuya’s murder

Ramkarpal Singh (centre) and Setev Shaariibuu (2nd from right) pose for pictures after speaking to reporters outside the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya June 20, 2018. — Picture by Emmanuel Santa Maria Chin

PUTRAJAYA, June 20 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has given the green light for further investigations to be carried out concerning the murder of Altantuya Shaariibuu, said lawyer Ramkarpal Singh today.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Dr Mahathir, the Bukit Gelugor MP said the prime minister agreed that further investigations should be carried out, as long as they follow the rule of law.

“He has agreed that this is a case that warrants further investigations, and he emphasised the need for this process to follow the rule of law, which we fully agree with,” said Ramkarpal.

He explained that the main goal of reopening investigations was to establish who actually gave the order to murder Altantuya, saying that person could be charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

“Of course, if there is evidence that somebody ordered the killing, then that person is equally, if not, more culpable than the one that actually carried out the order.

“We want to find out who ordered it, that is the person with the most responsibility, that person must be brought to justice, whoever it is,” he said.

Ramkarpal was speaking to reporters outside the Prime Minister’s Office, after he and Altantuya’s father Setev Shaariibuu, a translator and the Mongolian consulate to Malaysia met with Dr Mahathir this evening.

He said he hoped investigations would be done and completed within three to six months while staying reserved when pressed on who could have given the orders to murder Altantuya.

“I always said that my opinion is the police already know the identity of the person who ordered the murder. It’s too obvious, it is too important, and cannot be left out from the previous investigations.

“I do not know if it is one person, more than one person, we do not know that, but we hope the police will investigate the matter further,” he said.

Meanwhile, Setev said he was satisfied with his visit today, emphasising how the rule of law must serve the people.

“The most precious thing (in life) is humans, and in the case where my daughter was murdered, justice must be served,” said Setev via a translator.

In 2009, former police commandos with Special Action Unit Sirul and Azilah were found guilty of murdering Altantuya in Mukim Bukit Raja in Klang between 10pm on October 19, 2006 and 1am on October 20, 2006.

They were released in 2013 on appeal, but the Federal Court reinstated their death sentence in 2015.

Sirul fled to Australia prior to the apex court’s ruling and has been detained there since.

Australia’s laws prevent the country from deporting Sirul as he will face the death sentence here.